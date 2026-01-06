News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Blood drive at Santa Anita Family YMCA Jan. 13
There will be a blood drive at the Santa Anita Family YMCA (501 Mountain) on Jan. 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Maybe win a trip for two to Super Bowl LX. Sign up
here
. (Enter Zip 91016, then click on "By Distance".)
- Brad Haugaard
at
1/06/2026
