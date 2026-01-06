Quietly confident Cinco loves long walks and exploring her world

Cinco is a stunning 3-year-old husky at Pasadena Humane with both beauty and heart. This foster field trip veteran loves getting out and about. She especially loves going for long walks, taking in the world around her, exploring, and showing off her calm confidence with new people and environments. Cinco also rides well in the car, settles quickly, and takes treats very gently. While out and about several people couldn’t help but comment on how beautiful she is - and we couldn’t agree more!
She is also very affectionate and enjoys leaning in for pets and attention whenever she can. Cinco would love an adopter who can help her gain confidence, and in turn, she will be a wonderfully devoted companion.
If you’re looking for a sweet, active, and loving dog, Cinco may be your perfect match.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 10:00 – 5:00. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment