Request for bids on Library renovation are out, West Nile virus detected; Etc.

August 4 Monrovia City Council special meeting, summarized by AI.
• Library renovation bid documents are out, with more than 20 contractors attending the pre-bid meeting; council approval expected in September. The community center RFP is expected within weeks, with council approval likely in October. 222 E. Cypress is also out to bid.
• LA County’s point-in-time homeless count showed Monrovia’s unsheltered population rose from 9 to 15, but sheltered persons jumped from 0 to 27, largely due to the Pathway Home project. Improvised encampments fell from 21 to 13. Officials cited a positive long-term declining trend.
• The Pathway Home shelter program, closed in February, served 52 people; most moved to permanent supportive housing in Baldwin Park. Mayor Shevlin asked for a follow-up report on those residents’ long-term housing status.
• West Nile virus was detected in a dead bird in Monrovia — the city’s first positive. The San Gabriel Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District has launched a sterile mosquito pilot program. Residents who find dead birds and suspect West Nile should contact the district, here.
• Mayor Shevlin was named vice chair of the L.A. County City Selection Committee, which coordinates countywide board appointments. She and Mayor Pro Tem Jimenez were designated Monrovia’s voting delegate and alternate for the 2026 League of California Cities Annual Assembly.
• Vons supermarket marked its 40th anniversary. The Burr House had its grand opening, with Café Viola expected to open soon for breakfast, brunch, and dinner. The restaurant was described as unlike anything else in Monrovia or the San Gabriel Valley.
• Upcoming events: final SPOT teen session Friday at Library Park (5 p.m., grades 6–12); Wicked for Good movie night Aug. 8 at Recreation Park; Bumptown band Aug. 9 at Library Park; Kids Crafts in the Canyon Aug. 22 (10 a.m.–1 p.m.); family hike and campout Aug. 29–30; Fountain to Falls run/walk Sept. 19 (registration opens Aug. 17).
• The summer intern program concluded with well-received presentations; intern coordinator Haley received particular praise. The city’s eight-week summer high school pool partnership also wrapped up.
• Council expressed condolences on the passing of the aunt of Assistant City Manager Lauren Vasquez.
Complete meeting video here.
- Brad Haugaard
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