Advertising now available on MonroviaNow

Number of views on MonroviaNow - July 7 - Aug. 2.MonroviaNow started as an experiment 16 years ago. I had been a newspaper reporter - including some time next door at the little Arcadia Tribune - but when the Internet came along it was clear that newspapers were in deep trouble and I was concerned about how people in smaller cities would learn what was going on in their communities. So I started MonroviaNow.
Part One of the experiment was to provide news. I've been doing that ever since and I think it has worked out fairly well.
But the other part of the experiment is financing. I enjoy doing it, even for free, but it is unclear if it can sustain itself as a business instead of just being a one-man charity. For that reason I'm introducing simple text-only ads as Part Two of the experiment.
These ads are intended to be family friendly (think "Leave it to Beaver" family friendly) and will be displayed in the left column of the desktop version of MonroviaNow; not on the mobile version or on social media. These are simple text ads, each in its own box, not the super annoying ads that appear between every paragraph of an article.
This last month, July, MonroviaNow had 909,537 page views, though that includes views from mobile devices. And, sorry, I don't have the percentage of desktop vs. mobile.
If you are interested in advertising (It's still experimental, so be patient), click HERE.
Thanks,
- Brad Haugaard
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