Pool-loving pittie Rocco is a gentle, happy summer sidekick

If summer had a mascot, Rocco would be it! This 5-year-old pittie is pure love and has his summer priorities perfectly sorted: splash in the pool, eat some snacks, get plenty of scratches, and lounge around with his favorite people.
Rocco is a gentle, happy guy who knows how to sit and shake, loves a good treat, and will happily nudge you with his nose when you stop petting him before he's ready. Now all he needs is a summer sidekick of his own. Come meet Rocco at Pasadena Humane and make this hot dog part of your summer plans!
And there's no better time to adopt — now through August 9, adoption fees for dogs and cat 6 months and older, like Rocco, are waived at Pasadena Humane as part of the Hot Dog & Cool Cat Summer adoption promotion.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
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