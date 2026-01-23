Santa Fe and Clifton middle schools will NOT be combined for 2026-27 school year

Santa Fe Middle School to remain open at least one more year.The Monrovia School Board voted 3 to 1 to delay consolidating Santa Fe and Clifton middle schools (closing Santa Fe) for further study. The additional study means the consolidation will not be possible for the 2026-27 school year and the district will not be able to meet its Fiscal Stabilization Plan and will need to consult with the Los Angeles County Office of Education on how to proceed.
Board member Selene Lockerbie made the motion for further study. Here is her motion:
I move to amend the motion on this item to defer Board action on the superintendent’s recommendation, as follows: to direct the Superintendent to convene a Consolidation Committee, with diverse representation including parents, students, educators, labor representatives, community members, representatives from the City of Monrovia government, and appropriate Cabinet representation.
The Committee shall meet regularly and shall examine the middle school consolidation options previously presented, as well as a broader range of additional consolidation scenarios. The Committee’s work will be facilitated by an independent expert consultancy.
The Committee shall return a formal recommendation no later than the penultimate regular Board meeting at which the current Board conducts business, or earlier if its work is complete, in order for this Board to take final action at its last regular business meeting.
