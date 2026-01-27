Polite Spackle - calm, easygoing guy who loves affection, sniffing and exploring

Meet Spackle, a 6-year-old terrier at Pasadena Humane with the sweetest heart! After being left at a police station in Pasadena, Spackle has shown just how resilient he is - he’s now thriving in a loving foster home and settling in beautifully. Though a bit shy at first, he quickly opens up and reveals a playful, easygoing guy underneath it all who loves affection and being close to you.
His foster family happily reported that Spackle walks nicely on leash, enjoys sniffing and exploring, and especially enjoys soaking up praise and pets. He’s very polite, seems to get along well with other dogs, and is generally calm. He’s also crate trained, mild-mannered, and very affectionate - perfect for someone looking for a loving, steady companion.
Although Spackle has had a rough start, he’s proving every day that he’s ready for a fresh chapter. If you’re looking for a gentle, loyal buddy to share your couch (and your heart), consider adopting Spackle and giving him the forever home he deserves!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
