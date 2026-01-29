Monrovia Police: Nude fence-climber arrested; Bicyclist with loaded gun; Driving with child while intoxicated; Assault and robbery with bottle; victim holds assailant for cops; Etc.

JANUARY 22
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 2:01 a.m., officers patrolling the 600 block of S. Myrtle saw two suspicious subjects and made contact with them. Both subjects displayed signs and symptoms of intoxication. An investigation revealed they were both too intoxicated to care for themselves. They were arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft
At 2:02 a.m. a caller in the 1100 block of Sesmas reported the theft of a catalytic converter. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspects Arrested
At 4:49 p.m., a caller in a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a theft in progress. Officers responded and detained the suspects as they were leaving the business. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft – Suspect Arrested
At 7:52 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington regarding a theft. The subject vehicle was located a short distance away. A traffic stop was conducted and the suspect was contacted. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 8:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported in the 600 block of E. Olive. Officers arrived and located a male subject on a sidewalk. An investigation revealed he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Weapon Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 10:23 p.m., while patrolling the area of Mountain and Royal Oaks and officer saw a bicyclist commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the bicyclist was contacted. An investigation revealed he was in possession of a loaded firearm. He was arrested and taken into custody.
JANUARY 23
Grand Theft
At 10:51 a.m., a victim in the 400 block of Park Rose reported his vehicle's catalytic converter stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 1:27 p.m., multiple callers in the area of Foothill and Magnolia reported an intoxicated male subject walking in and out of traffic. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject who was in possession of an open container. An investigation confirmed that he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Shoplifting
At 4:47 p.m., an employee for a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a theft. The suspect was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
At 8:08 p.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a theft. Officers arrived and located the suspect a short distance way. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspects Arrested
At 9:52 p.m., an employee from a business in the 900 block of W. Foothill reported a theft. Officers arrived and located the suspects a short distance away. They were arrested and taken into custody.
JANUARY 24
Theft
At 4:06 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of W. Huntington reported his bicycle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
JANUARY 25
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 2:33 a.m., while patrolling the area of Magnolia and an officer conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Magnolia and Evergreen after observing a vehicle commit a traffic violation. During the investigation, a vehicle search was conducted and a controlled substance was located. The subject was arrested.
Grand Theft
At 3:14 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of E. Walnut reported the catalytic converter to his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
At 10:41 a.m., a victim in the 1000 block of S. Ivy reported fraudulent activity on her credit card. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
At 1:25 p.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a female subject concealed merchandise and left without paying. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
At 5:06 p.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a male had just stolen items from the location and was walking away. A description was given and the officers located him. A short foot pursuit ensued and the officers’ were able to detain him and get him into custody without incident. A field show up was completed and he was positively identified. He was arrested and taken into custody.
JANUARY 26
Commercial Burglary
At 1:47 a.m., a business owner 1136 S Myrtle reported that two suspects were inside her shop after receiving notification from her alarm company. Officers responded within minutes; however, the suspects had fled prior to their arrival. Preliminary investigation indicated the suspects pried open the front door to gain entry and removed tools from the business. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
At 11:41 a.m., a caller in a business reported a male subject concealed items and left the business without paying. Officers arrived and located the subject attempting to flee in a vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted and the subject was contacted. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
At 2:03 p.m., a caller in a store in the 900 block of W. Foothill reported a theft. Officers located the subject as he was fleeing the store and attempted to make contact with him. The subject fled on foot, jumping over a fence and ending up in Monrovia High School. The school was notified. The subject was quickly apprehended, arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
At 6:24 p.m., a domestic disturbance between a male and female subject was reported in the 1700 block of Encino. Officers arrived and made contact with the male subject. An investigation revealed the female subject was the aggressor, but she had fled prior to officers’ arrival. She later turned herself in. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Battery – Suspect Arrested
At 8:27 p.m., officers responded to the area of Pomona and Primrose regarding a battery in progress. Officers arrived and located the victim restraining the suspect from fleeing. An investigation revealed that the victim was walking when the unknown suspect approached him and punched him. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
JANUARY 27
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 1:40 a.m., an officer patrolling the 1500 block of S. Myrtle saw a vehicle commit multiple violations. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. An investigation revealed she was in possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Illegal Dumping / Battery – Suspects Arrested
At 9:04 a.m., a battery was reported in the 400 block of Royal Oaks. Officers arrived and determined the female subject was illegally dumping furniture on private property when a resident confronted the female subject and pushed the furniture onto the female subject, causing an injury. Both subjects desired a private person’s arrest. They were both arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Indecent Exposure – Suspect Arrested
At 10:44 a.m., a caller in the 200 block of W. Pomona reported a male subject climbing a fence with no clothes on. Officers arrived and located the subject a short distance away. He had stolen clothing from a nearby location. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting
At 12:12 p.m., a loss prevention officer for a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a subject stole merchandise and fled. This investigation is continuing.
Battery (Elder Abuse)
At 1:12 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of Foothill reported her son assaulted her, causing her injuries and left the location. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 2:17 p.m. a caller in the 1110 block of Fifth reported a subject in a tent. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. An investigation revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Child Endangerment – Suspect Arrested
At 2:22 p.m., a passerby in the 500 block of W. Olive reported a female subject acting suspiciously. Officers arrived and made contact with the female subject. She was inside her vehicle acting erratically. An investigation revealed she had her child with her. She was found to be in possession of a controlled subjects and displaying sings of intoxication. A relative took custody of the child. She was arrested and taken into custody. Department of Children Family Services was notified.
Grand Theft Auto – Suspect Arrested
At 10:13 p.m., a caller in the 1400 S. Shamrock reported a suspicious vehicle to the rear of a business. Officers arrived and located the vehicle with a female subject inside. An investigation revealed she had stolen the vehicle and was also found to be in possession of DMV with her forged signature. She was arrested and taken into custody.
JANUARY 28
Grand Theft / Possession of Burglary Tools / Resisting Arrest – Suspects Arrested
At 1:56 a.m., a caller in the 3300 block of Peck reported two male subjects were taking property from the callers business. Officers arrived and located both subject who fled on foot when they saw the officers. Both subjects were eventually apprehended. They were both arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
At 7:56 a.m., a victim in the 1000 block of S. Mountain reported the theft of his vehicle’s catalytic converter. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
At 9:06 a.m., a caller in the 1400 block of S. Magnolia reported the theft of his vehicle’s catalytic converter. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
At 2:27 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of block of E. Lime reported the theft of his vehicle’s catalytic converter. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspects Arrested
At 4:40 p.m., a loss prevention officer for a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a male and female subject concealed merchandise and exited the business without paying. Officers arrived and located the subjects outside the business. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
At 5:11 p.m., a victim shopping in a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a male subject reached into her purse and removed her wallet and cell phone. She confronted him and demanded her property back. He hesitated but gave it back to her. This investigation is continuing.
Theft / Pursuit
At 5:18 p.m., a theft was reported at a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington. An investigation revealed two female subjects stole merchandise and fled without paying. A short pursuit took place, but was terminated when the vehicle entered the freeway for public safety concerns. This investigation is continuing.
Robbery
At approximately 9:05 p.m., officers responded to a robbery in the area of Mayflower and Huntington. The victim stated he met a suspect at a smoke shop to sell a piece of jewelry. A verbal argument ensued, during which the suspect struck the victim with a glass bottle, stole the victim’s phone, and fled the area. The victim sustained minor injuries, was treated by the Monrovia Fire Department, and declined hospital transport. The investigation is ongoing
