Monrovia Police: Burglar ransacks business; Two arrested with fraud tools at car dealership; Runaway juvenile missing; Home guest steals property; And drugs and alcohol, of course ...

JANUARY 15
Vandalism
At 8:43 a.m., a business in the 800 block of W. Chestnut reported their gate had been ran into by a golf cart. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Battery – Suspect Arrested
At 10:18 a.m., a disturbance between a male and female subject was reported in the 200 block of Valle Vista. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation revealed the female subject was the aggressor. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft – Suspect Arrested
At 7:47 p.m., a caller in a business in the 500 block of W. Foothill reported a theft. Officers arrived and located a male subject in possession of stolen merchandise. He was arrested and taken into custody.
JANUARY 16
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 1:04 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Mountain and Evergreen saw a bicyclist in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the bicyclist was contacted. He was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 4:54 a.m., a caller in an apartment complex in the 1600 block of S. Magnolia reported a male subject trespassing. Officers arrived, located the subject and made contact with him. An investigation revealed he was in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
At 7:48 p.m., a caller in the 200 block of W. Foothill reported that his vehicle was vandalized. This investigation is continuing.
JANUARY 17
Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
At 1:45 a.m., while patrolling the 600 block of W. Huntington an officer saw a suspicious subject to the rear of a closed businesses. The officer made contact with the subject and discovered that the subject was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 2:32 a.m., several callers in the 800 block of S. Magnolia reported a fight inside a business. Officers arrived and determined that all the parties involved were intoxicated. One male subject was determined to be too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 6:43 p.m., a caller in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject using a controlled substance. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject who was found to be in possession of the controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody. Later that night, the same subject was found in possession of a controlled substance again. He was again arrested and taken into custody.
Runaway Juvenile
At 9:03 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of N. Ivy regarding a juvenile who ran away. Officers conducted area checks but were unable to locate the juvenile. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:42 p.m., a commercial burglary was reported in the 900 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and found a glass door broken and the interior ransacked. The suspect was gone prior to officers arriving. This investigation is continuing.
JANUARY 18
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 12:59 a.m., a caller in the 100 block of E. Lime reported a female subject was intoxicated and refusing to leave his vehicle. Officers arrived and made contact with the female subject who was found to be too intoxicated to care for herself. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 1:24 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Peck and Longden saw a bicyclist in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and bicyclist was contacted. The bicyclist was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 2:02 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of S. Myrtle after seeing a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. An investigation revealed the subject was in possession of drug paraphernalia. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Commercial Burglary
At 3:41 a.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 200 block of W. Foothill for a burglary alarm activation. Officers arrived and found a broken glass door and the interior ransacked. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud / Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 6:51 p.m., officers were dispatched to a car dealership in the 700 block of E. Central regarding suspicious circumstances involving multiple subjects. Officers arrived and located a vehicle with two occupants inside. An investigation revealed the vehicle had stolen registration tabs along with tools associated with identity theft and fraud. One of the occupants was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. They were arrested and taken into custody.
JANUARY 19
No significant incidents to report.
JANUARY 20
Shoplifting
At 9:44 a.m., a loss prevention officer for a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a theft. An investigation revealed a male subject fled when he noticed the loss prevention officer saw him. The subject was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
At 11:50 a.m., a victim walked into the MPD lobby to report that unknown subjects were using his residence address to apply for credit and/or services. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
At 2:29 p.m., a caller in a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported a female subject concealed merchandise and left without paying. Employees from the business detained her outside the business. Officers arrived and made contact with the suspect. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Fraud
At 4:46 p.m., a victim in the 200 block of S. Ivy reported that a check she placed in the mailbox was stolen and cashed by an unknown subject. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 7:19 p.m., a family disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Montana. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. One of the subject’s was found to be heavily intoxicated and the one causing the disturbance. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
JANUARY 21
Resist / Delay
At 9:17 a.m., an officer patrolling the 700 block of W. Chestnut saw a bicyclist riding and out of traffic, causing a hazardous situation. The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the bicyclist refused to stop and fled on foot. The officers were able to locate him. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
At 10:46 a.m., a victim in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported her purse was stolen after she left it unattended for a brief moment. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
At 11:14 a.m., a caller in a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported two male and two female subjects putting merchandise in bags and leaving without paying after the bags were filled with merchandise. The subjects were gone prior to officers arriving. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud / Scam
At 12:34 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of N. Ivy reported receiving a call from an unknown subject suggesting she was involved in a crime and requesting payment. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
At 9:57 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Walnut called to report a theft. Officers arrived and determined the victim had allowed the suspect into her home to shower. While he was inside he stole property. This investigation is continuing.
