Monrovia High wins Gold Medal status from College Board

Monrovia High School has been awarded Gold Medal Status overall with Platinum Status in College Optimization, earning it a place on the College Board's Advanced Placement School Honor Roll for the 2024-25 school year.
At Monrovia High 70 percent of seniors took at least one AP Exam during high school, 44 percent scoring a three or higher (5 being the highest score) on at least one AP Exam. Nineteen percent of seniors took five or more AP Exams.
For 2025-26 the school offered 17 AP courses of study with 42 AP classes, with 16 teachers teaching AP.
Breakdown by Department:
Social Science
Thirteen classes in: European history, US history, psychology, human geography, comparative government.
English
Seven classes in English Literature and English Language.
Math
Seven classes in Calculus AB, Calculus BC, Statistics, Physics 1.
Science
Nine classes in Chemistry, Biology, Environmental Science.
World Language
Five classes in Spanish Literature, Spanish Language, French Language.
- Brad Haugaard
