Monrovia arts group has paid opening for project manager

Monrovia Association of Fine Arts has an opening for a part-time project manager. The position pays $25 per hour, about 10 hours per week, with a hybrid schedule: remote work plus in-person support for events and outreach. The project manager assists with administration, membership communications, fundraising, social media, marketing materials, written communications, and event coordination. Candidates should have strong writing, interpersonal, and social media skills, comfort with public engagement, and a demonstrated interest in the arts. Fundraising and nonprofit experience preferred. Send a brief cover letter and resume to christine@monroviafinearts.org with the subject line "MAFA Project Manager Application."
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment