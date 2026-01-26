Gene's Grinders restaurant closing Feb. 18 - lost lease

After 49 years, the Gene's Grinders restaurant at the corner of Myrtle and Walnut, will be closing. Here is a letter the restaurant sent to its customers:
To our loyal customers,
We have important news to share.
After 49 years, our landlord has decided not to renew our lease. Gene’s Grinders at 800 S Myrtle Ave will close on February 18, 2026.
This is not how we imagined this chapter ending. Over the years, this shop has been part of our everyday lives, and so many of yours. We’ve watched customers come in as kids, then, years later, walk through the door with their own children.
Every sandwich made, every lunch rush, every familiar face at the counter has meant more to us than we can put into words. So many of you started as customers and became friends.
We’re taking some time to reflect on what the future of Gene’s Grinders could look like. Our hope is that this is a “see you later,” not a “goodbye forever.”
Until then, we’ll be here, doing what we’ve always done: making grinders, catching up with our regulars, and enjoying every opportunity to see your familiar faces one more time.
If you’re able to stop by before we close, we’d truly love to see you and say thank you in person.
We’ll be open daily from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM through February 18.
Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for 49 years of support. Serving Monrovia has been an honor.
With love and gratitude,
- The Gene’s Grinders Family
