Dutchie is a well-behaved, cuddly and kindhearted dog

Dutchie is a 2-year-old brindle bulldog at Pasadena Humane with a whole lot of love to give! Playful but not over-the-top, Dutchie is always ready to enjoy a nice game of fetch followed by plenty of lounging and cuddles. She’s very affectionate, thrives on praise, and loves being close to you. Not to mention, Dutchie is potty trained, well-mannered indoors, and walks nicely on a leash.
An easygoing companion, Dutchie has shown herself to be calm around kids and people in her foster home. She’s quiet, rarely barks, and can be left alone without issues. While she may need a brief moment to warm up in new situations, she quickly blossoms into a trusting, sweet, and devoted friend. Available for a 10-day adoption trial, Dutchie would thrive in a loving home — especially with a family looking for a well-behaved, cuddly, and incredibly kindhearted dog.
And there’s no better time to adopt — adoption fees for dogs 6 months and older are waived at Pasadena Humane as part of the Dog Days of Winter adoption promotion, now through January 25.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines. Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
