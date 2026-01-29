News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Dinner at Grindz Poke
Dinner at Grindz Poke, in the Vons shopping center at Foothill and Myrtle. Got a small poke bowl with tuna for $11.95 and a soda for $2.7. Very nice.
- Brad Haugaard
at
1/29/2026
