Low-fee dogs at Pasadena Humane Jan. 16-25
Two garden workshops planned for Jan. 17 and 22
First Lutheran Church celebrates 100th birthday Jan. 18
Yarn and Fabric Hangout at the Library on Jan. 20
Volunteers wanted for homeless count, Jan. 21
Job fair at Monrovia Community Adult School Jan. 22
Jewish Federation plans holocaust remembrance event for Jan. 24-25
Pet Valentine and photo event at Sierra Subaru, Feb. 7
Valentine's Day carriage rides from Library Park Feb. 14
Hum Out Loud poetry reading Feb. 24
