News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com  •  Restaurants  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook  •  X  • 
Monrovia History Library Catalog Monrovia Now for cellphones My Posts RSS feed About MonroviaNow

City Council to consider naming February as Black History Month


At its next meeting (agenda here), the City Council will consider proclaiming February 2026 as Black History Month. Details.

- Brad Haugaard

at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Experimental. try to get to work on mobile devices