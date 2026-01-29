News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
City Council to consider naming February as Black History Month
At its next meeting (agenda
here
), the City Council will consider proclaiming February 2026 as Black History Month.
Details
.
- Brad Haugaard
at
1/29/2026
