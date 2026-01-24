Birders flock to Monrovia to see rare hawk

Photos by David Campbell.
According to Monrovia birder David Campbell, who has taken several photos of the bird, he has met bird watchers from Pomona, Riverside, Covina and Glendale trying to spot the elusive bird, which was seen in North Monrovia. He said bird watchers discover the location of the bird through various birding websites.
Campbell said the zone tail hawk mostly hangs out in Mexico and points south, so it is a bit unusual to spot them as far north as Monrovia.
The distinctives of a zone tail hawk, as opposed to other hawks, is its yellow beak, and a stripe across its tail, Campbell said.
- Brad Haugaard
