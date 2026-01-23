Admin. Services Director Buffy Bullis retiring; Rae Bowman her successor

Administrative Services Director Buffy Bullis will retire after nearly 23 years with the city, and will be replaced by Rae Bowman, current deputy director.
Bullis began her time with Monrovia in 2003 as accounting supervisor and advancing to director in 2017. She strengthened the city's finances; increased its net position, reduced debt, secured Measure K revenue; guided operations through the pandemic, the Bobcat Fire, and Canyon Park storm recovery. her successor, Rae Bowman, has more than 13 years of finance experience, having served with the City of Huntington Beach and in the private sector. She holds economics and accounting degrees, a master’s in public administration, and CPA credentials.
