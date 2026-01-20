2025 Monrovia School District accomplishments

A list of Monrovia School District successes in 2025:
- Bradoaks Elementary School teacher Dr. Heather Povinelli was selected as District Teacher of the Year, then Los Angeles County Teacher of the Year, and ultimately recognized statewide. She was honored as one of five California Teachers of the Year.
- Monrovia High School was awarded the Gold Medal AP School Honor Roll.
- Mayflower and Plymouth Elementary Schools were selected for the 2025 Honor Roll by the Educational Results Partnership.
- Plymouth Elementary School was also recognized among the Best Schools nationwide by U.S. News & World Report.
- The Monrovia High School Debate Team brought home multiple trophies from an invitational competition at Claremont Mckenna College.
- Debate Team senior Caleb Watson earned second place overall in the competition.
- The Monrovia Marching Wildcats & Color Guard earned 7th Place Field Show Championships, competing among the top programs across Southern California and the Percussion Division won 1st Place.
- The MHS Cross Country girls team became League Champions, and both the boys’ and girls’ teams advanced to the Playoffs. Isla Terrill earned a spot in the State CIF XC competition.
- Clifton’s Robotics Team placed in the top 10 in their league.
- Sophia Lim and Carissa Morales each earned medals for finishing in the Top 15 of their division at the World’s Largest Cross Country Meet.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment