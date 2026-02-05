School Board to consider policy limiting cooperation with immigration authorities

~ Establishing a policy that would generally withhold information or campus access from immigration officials unless required by law, warrant, subpoena, or written consent. However, staff would be instructed not to obstruct officers, even if the staff member believes the officer is exceeding what is authorized. Details here and here.
~ Proclaiming February as Black History Month, Career and Technical Education Month, and to recognize Feb. 2-6 as National School Counseling Week.
To celebrate Black History Month, there will be an Elementary Art Festival on Feb. 12 at the Community Center, a Black History Month event at 1:50 p.m. on Feb. 18 at Clifton Middle School, and another at 1:50 p.m. on Feb. 25 at Santa Fe Computer Magnet School.
- Brad Haugaard
