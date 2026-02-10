Rolo is confident, bold, playful ... and just a bit silly

Rolo is basically a box of chocolates — where you’ll never stop being delighted, and every moment is pure sweetness! This 2-year-old German Shepherd mix at Pasadena Humane is affectionate to his core. He’s confident, bold, playful, and just the right amount of silly. A foster field trip favorite, Rolo has an amazing demeanor whether he’s cuddling close to you or heading out for a 5-mile hike (yes, 5 miles!). Around town, he’s a perfect gentleman: he loves strolling through Old Town Pasadena, popping into a dog bakery for a sweet treat, making new doggy friends, and sniffing around Huntington Ambassador Park while keeping an eye on those funny squirrels.
Rolo is guaranteed to make your heart melt. He truly seems in love with life and is ready to share that love with his forever person. Fall head over heels this weekend during Pasadena Humane’s Swipe Right Adoption promotion, happening February 13–15, where all adoptions (including Rolo’s) are just $14. Skip the candy and treat yourself to something even sweeter - adopt Rolo and make this Valentine’s one to remember!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment