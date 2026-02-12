News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com  •  Restaurants  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook  •  X  • 
New exhibit coming on 'How Transportation Shaped Monrovia,' April 30


The Monrovia Historical Museum will be unveiling a new exhibit called "Engines of Change... How Transportation Shaped Monrovia on April 30 from 4-6 p.m.

