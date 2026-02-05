Monrovia Police: Brother-in-law vehicle assault; Vehicle stop nets drugs, magazine; Gift card piano scam; Grand theft auto foot chase; Indecent exposure at park; Etc.

JANUARY 29
Grand Theft
At 11:59 a.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a theft. Officers arrived and determined a male subject took her cellphone and an employee was able to retrieve the phone. The subject was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Assault with a Deadly Weapon
At 1:35 p.m., a victim in the 500 block of E. Olive reported his brother-in-law attempted to run him over. The suspect was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
At 4:52 p.m., a shoplifting incident was reported in a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and located the suspect still in possession of the merchandise. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Fight
At 5:07 p.m., multiple callers in the area of Myrtle and Colorado reported a fight. Officers arrived and made contact with multiple subjects. An investigation revealed that an intoxicated male subject started a fight with a father and son. The father and son held the subject until officers arrived, but refused prosecution. The subject was transported to a hospital due to his level of intoxication.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
At 5:18 p.m., a caller in the 600 block of S. Mountain reported a male and female subject fighting. Officers arrived and located the subjects. An investigation revealed the male subject hit the female subject during an argument. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
At 6:48 p.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a shoplifting incident. Officers arrived and located the subject nearby. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Resisting Arrest – Suspect Arrested
At 10:51 p.m., an individual trespassing was reported at an apartment complex in the 200 block of W. Pomona. Officers arrived and located the female subject attempting to access the property without authorization. The officers made contact with her, but she was providing false information and began to resist arrest. Further investigation revealed she had a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
JANUARY 30
Drug Offense / Weapon Arrest – Suspect Arrested
At 3:40 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Myrtle and Brisbane saw a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. An investigation revealed the driver was in possession of a controlled substance and a magazine. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
At 11:58 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of Valle Vista reported his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 1:41 p.m., a caller in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle reported a suspicious male subject at a park. Officers arrived and made contact with the male subject. An investigation revealed he was in possession of a controlled substance and multiple warrants. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
At 10:24 p.m., a resident in the 900 block of Royal Oaks reported a neighbor trespassed onto their property for a fourth time, after the neighbor had been advised. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. The neighbor was arrested and taken into custody.
JANUARY 31
Domestic Violence / Battery – Suspect Arrested
At 12:32 p.m., a family disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Almond. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation revealed the suspect battered his wife and her father. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 8:45 p.m., while patrolling the area of Monrovista and California an officer saw a vehicle commit a vehicle code violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the occupants were contacted. An investigation revealed the passenger was in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
At 9:18 p.m., officers responded to a restaurant in the 500 block of W. Huntington regarding a theft. An investigation revealed the victim left her purse on a table and left the location, when she returned the purse was already gone. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
At 11:26 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of N. Myrtle reported their vehicle stolen. The victim’s vehicle was located and recovered later that day by a different agency in San Bernardino County. This investigation is continuing.
FEBRUARY 1
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
At 8:26 p.m., a loss prevention officer for a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a female subject walked into the business, grabbed merchandise, and exited without paying. Officers arrived and located the female subject walking to a waiting vehicle, in possession of the stolen merchandise. Both subjects were arrested and taken into custody.
FEBRUARY 2
Fraud / Scam
At 9:02 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of Heather Heights reported being defrauded. The investigation revealed the victim responded to an advertisement for a piano listed for sale. The victim was instructed to make payment using gift cards. After providing the suspect with the gift card information, the victim realized the advertisement was a scam. This investigation is continuing.
Assault – Suspect Arrested
At 1:46 p.m., several callers in the area of Myrtle and Central reported two male subjects were fighting. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation revealed one of the subject’s was the aggressors. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 1:46 p.m., officers in the 100 block of W. Central were approached by a male subject who was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Fraud
At 7:53 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of Oakdale reported that he received mail suggesting that an unknown subject was using his identifying information to gain employment. This investigation is continuing.
FEBRUARY 3
Shoplifting
At 9:04 a.m., a loss prevention officer for a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a male subject stole merchandise and left without paying. This investigation is continuing.
Theft by False Pretenses
At 9:25 a.m., a business owner in the 900 block of Norumbega reported a theft. An investigation revealed the employer received an email from an employee requesting her check be deposited in a new account. It was determined the email was not sent by the employee; it was sent by an unknown suspect. This investigation is continuing.
Theft – Suspect Arrested
At 2:43 p.m., an employee from a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a female subject was concealing merchandise. Officers arrived and located the female subject walking out of the store with the concealed merchandise. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 11:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Duarte regarding an unknown disturbance. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation revealed a wife and husband were involved in a verbal argument, the sons asked the husband to leave and were involved in a fight. None of the parties desired prosecution. The husband was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
FEBRUARY 4
Grand Theft
February 4, at 6:54 p.m., a victim reported personal belongings were stolen from a locker in a business in the 500 block of S. Mountain. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
At 8:02 p.m., a citizen reported that while she was shopping inside a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington someone stole her cell phone from inside of her purse. This investigation is continuing.
Municipal Code Violation / Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
At 3:26 a.m., officers patrolling the 300 block of S. Myrtle saw three subjects at a park after hours, in violation of a municipal code. One of the subjects’ was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Weapon Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 3:38 a.m., while patrolling the area of Myrtle and Mountain an officer saw a bicyclist commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the bicyclist was contacted. An investigation revealed the subject was in possession of a knife and a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto / Resisting Arrest– Suspect Arrested
At 7:05 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of W. Duarte reported her vehicle stolen. While an officer was conducting their investigation the suspect returned. As officers were attempting to apprehend the suspect, he fled on foot. The suspect and the victim’s vehicle were located. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Indecent Exposure – Suspect Arrested
At 8:22 a.m., a witness in the 300 block of S. Myrtle reported an undressed female subject at a park. Officers arrived and the female subject had already put clothes on. The witness requested a citizen’s arrest. The female subject was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Vandalism
At 9:08 a.m., a caller in the 1300 block of S. Myrtle reported a business’ wall had graffiti. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
At 11:00 a.m., a resident in the area of Greystone and Valle Vista reported tools were stolen from his unlocked work vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
At 12:27 p.m., a victim in the 200 block of W. Pomona reported her boyfriend threw her to the floor. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation determined the male subject was the aggressor. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Runaway Juvenile
At 12:25 p.m., a mother in the 1800 block of Encino reported her juvenile son as a runaway. He was located and removed from the system.
No comments:
Post a Comment