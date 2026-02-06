News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com  •  Restaurants  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook  •  X  • 
Monrovia High to screen math documentary, March 10


Monrovia High School will show the documentary film, Counted Out, on March 10. It is about the importance of math. Trailer here. Counted Out website here.

- Brad Haugaard

