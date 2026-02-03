Mellow Arlow is a sweetheart - but not a fan of rainy days

Arlo is a calm, loving pup with a soft heart and an easygoing spirit. He may get a little stressed in new situations (car rides and rainy days aren’t his favorite!), but he handles it all with quiet patience and a gentle outlook. Once he settles in, Arlo loves to relax, explore, and soak up the peaceful moments.
In his foster home, Arlo is a total sweetheart — respectful, well-mannered, and happy to simply be near his people. He enjoys sniffing around new spaces, naps on soft carpets, and meeting new friends with a calm, steady confidence. He’s also a great student: he’s started practicing crate time, learning loose-leash walking, and adjusting beautifully to new routines.
Arlo is the kind of dog who just wants to feel safe, warm, and loved. If you’re looking for a mellow, affectionate companion who will quietly brighten your days, Arlo might be the perfect match. And, he is available for a 10-day adoption trial!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
