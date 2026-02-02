LOOK Theater closes Monrovia location

Monrovia’s LOOK Theatre has closed. The management wrote, “Thank you Monrovia, We will miss you” on the marquee and this sign on the door:
Valued Guests,
LOOK Dine-In Cinemas has closed this location.
We would like to sincerely thank our guests for making this theater a meaningful part of the community. Your loyalty, support, and shared movie moments have meant a great deal to our team, and we are truly grateful for the memories created here over the years.
While this location has closed, we invite you to continue enjoying the LOOK experience at our nearby theater:
LOOK Dine-In Cinemas - Glendale
128 Artsakh Ave, Glendale, CA 91206
All LOOK Gift Cards and Infinity Club memberships will continue to be honored at our LOOK Glendale location. Any existing ticket purchases will be fully refunded. If you would prefer a refund for a gift card or Infinity membership, have questions, or need assistance, please contact our Guest Services department at: guest.services@lookcinemas.com.
Thank you again. We truly appreciate your support and look forward to welcoming you soon in Glendale.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment