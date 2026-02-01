Fruit tree pruning workshop Feb. 7

Fruit tree pruning workshop at the EARTH Commons, hosted by the Maryknoll Sisters with Master Gardeners of the University of California Cooperative Extension. Saturday, Feb. 7, 9 to 11 a.m., 300 Norumbega Drive. Hands-on instruction under supervision. Wear sturdy shoes, hat, gloves; goggles recommended. Bring clippers, loppers, pruning saws, pole pruners. Space limited. RSVP by Feb. 2 to Faye Ybanez, 358-1825 or fayeybanezmks@gmail.com.
