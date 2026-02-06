Chamber Awards Gala themed 'Old Hollywood', Feb. 6
Pet Valentine and photo event at Sierra Subaru, Feb. 7
Reading and nature for children to age 5, Feb. 7
State of the City event moves to Monrovia High School, Feb. 10
Lego free play at the Library, Feb. 11
Wine, beer and painting for veterans at Library, Feb. 12
Valentine's Day carriage rides from Library Park Feb. 14
Lenten fish fry at Knights of Columbus, Fridays, Feb. 20 to Apr. 3
Hum Out Loud poetry reading Feb. 24
