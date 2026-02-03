News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com  •  Restaurants  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook  •  X  • 
A Moment in Monrovia History: A city map of 1908 - Recognize Banana Avenue?

Map of Monrovia from February 1908. Click to enlarge. If it's still too small, try this link. Do you recognize Banana, White Oak, JIC, Orange, Falling Leaf, or Santa Fe avenues? They have new names now. Map compliments of C.E. Slosson, Real Estate Dealer. Shows southern subdivisions with alphabetical streets Alta, Bonita, California, Diamond, El Dorado, Fano, Genoa. Also Pottenger Sanatorium Co., Sawpit Canyon, Sawpit Wash, Gold Hill. From the Steve Baker collection. See full details here.

For more historic photos and papers, see the Monrovia Historical Society’s complete Legacy Project collection here. Learn more about the Monrovia Historical Society here.

