Santa Fe Middle School may close after all

The Monrovia School Board will hold a special meeting on Feb. 3 (agenda here) to consider reaffirming its earlier decision to close Santa Fe Middle School for the coming school year.
After voting on Jan. 21 to do further study on whether to close Santa Fe Middle School - which would delay closure of the school for at least a year - the Monrovia School Board has decided to hold a special meeting to consider rescinding that vote for further study, which would again mean Santa Fe will be closed for the coming school year.
The staff reports (here and here) say that delaying the closure of Santa Fe would "undermine the District’s Fiscal Stabilization Plan that was developed to address the expenditure reductions required by the Los Angeles County Office of Education in June 2024."
- Brad Haugaard
