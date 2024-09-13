News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Expects to Run a Deficit for Fiscal 2024-25


At its next meeting (agenda ) the Monrovia City Council will ...

~ Receive a budget update indicating that for fiscal year 2024-25 the city will run a deficit because of inflation and a decline in sales tax from home and vehicle sales in particular. "In total, the City’s overall budgeted appropriations for Fiscal Year 2024-25 are projected to be $148.18 million and revenues are estimated to be $152.88 million." Details.

~ Consider proclaiming September 15 - October 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month and September as National Preparedness Month

In addition, the council will hold a study session on the city's transportation programs, such as GoMonrovia. Details

- Brad Haugaard

