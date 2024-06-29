News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
38 Cats Rescued from Monrovia Trailer
Pasadena Humane reports that it rescued 38 cats from a Monrovia trailer with no air conditioning last week. Most are okay, and are now adoptable, a few have a respiratory condition but are in stable condition.
- Brad Haugaard
